LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- El Cortez Hotel & Casino is looking to fill multiple positions to accommodate an influx of guests.
The resort is hosting a job fair Wednesday, April 28th. It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until noon.
OPEN POSITIONS
- Food & Beverage Supervisor
- Siegel’s Food Server
- Casino Cocktail Server
- Hot Dog Cart Attendant
- Bar Back
- Hostess
- Kitchen Worker
- Cook
- Front Desk/Reservations
- PBX Operator
- Housekeeping
- Security Supervisor
- Security Officer
- Promotions Clerk (Cub Cortez)
- Cage Cashier
- Count Team
El Cortez is encouraging people to submit their application ahead of time to speed up the interview process. You will need to bring a resume and government-issued ID to the job fair.
