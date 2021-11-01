LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- El Cortez Hotel and Casino celebrates 80 years of operation in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday.
El Cortez is the oldest continuously-operating hotel and casino in Las Vegas. It first opened in 1941 before the U.S. got involved in World War 2. With a storied history, Bugsy Siegel and the Mob even owned it for a brief time.
“When you walk into the El Cortez, it’s a comfortable vibe,” said Adam Wiesberg, general manager of El Cortez.
Over the years, it’s been renovated several times, including a recent $25 million upgrade. The casino floor boasts 700 slot machines and 40 table games. The hotel rooms and suites have all been upgraded while still maintaining its old Las Vegas charm, according to Wiesberg.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will unveil a proclamation for the El Cortez and what the hotel-casino has meant to Las Vegas. That night, there will be a 10-minute fireworks display followed by more celebrations indoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.