LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The Las Vegas Lights Football Club announced technical director José Luis Sánchez Solá, more commonly known as El Chelís, has left the team.
El Chelís was initially named head coach in Nov. 2017, and then was promoted to technical director in March.
Lights FC Owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook released a statement Tuesday.
El Chelís has left his role as Technical Director at Las Vegas Lights FC.
Our club's goal firmly continues to be the next great American soccer success story both on and off the field. We fully recognize that our results in all aspects must continue to improve to achieve this goal.
We look forward to beating Reno 1868 FC on Saturday night.
"Chelís’ career as a head coach began by taking over the reins with Puebla (2006-10, 2014) of the prestigious Liga MX. A coach who immediately earned the support and loyalty of his players, Chelís helped end more than a decade of dormancy for the club, including multiple deep postseason runs. His experience in Mexico also included head coaching stints with Estudiantes Tecos (2010-11), Tamaulipas (2012), Veracruz (2014) and Venados F.C. (2016-17)," a team spokesperson noted in a Nov. 2017 release.
"His first taste of coaching in the U.S. was as the head coach of Major League Soccer club Chivas USA in 2013."
The Lights are playing in their inaugural season in the United Soccer League.
As of Tuesday, the team's record was 7-15-6, sitting in 15th place.
Their next game is Sept. 22 in Reno.
