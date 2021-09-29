LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District’s pop-up test market program is ending Wednesday after a four-week trial run.
Spokesperson Elika Nematian said the program helped people in the downtown area, giving them access to fresh fruits and vegetables in an area that is considered to be a food desert.
“A food desert is where the poverty rate in at least 20% and in an area where there is no supermarket or grocery store within a mile,” she said.
SNHD partnered with the Vegas Roots Vegas Buck truck to sell one-pound bundles of fresh fruits and vegetables for about a dollar.
“We’re excited about selling produce at an affordable rate,” said Roz Brooks from Vegas Roots.
They get their fruits and veggies from different sources, including Gilcrease Orchard, and from farms and food distributors across the state.
Las Vegas City Councilor Cedric Crear from Ward 5 said he is excited about helping ease food shortages through another project.
James Gay Park which near Harrison Avenue and C Street has been closed for some time. “That park is being repurposed,” he said.
Next year, the plan is to grow fruits and vegetables on site, predicting as much as eight tons of leafy vegetables and fruit will be grown there each year.
As for the future of the pop-up market at the RTC station downtown, the SNHD will assess the program and will determine whether or not to bring it back.
