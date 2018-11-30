LAS VEGAS -- Being a comedian is a dream Skillz Hudson has pursued for more than a decade.
"I have sacrifice so much!," he said. "I've been doing stand up now going on my 13th year."
Skillz struggled and was even homeless. He says every time he goes up on that stage, he's sharing some of his deepest and darkest secrets with complete strangers.
"It was kind of my therapy," he said. "We are real life people with real life issues. We just put ours on stage."
His story of struggle and homelessness isn't unique in the world of comedy.
"What you see is in their earlier years. They are homeless. They are hungry, and there is no support for them," Crystal Roney said.
That's why she decided to do something about that. Roney created the Comedy World Network, a foundation that reaches out to comedians who may be struggling.
Multiple studies have been done to draw a link between depression, addiction and even substance abuse involving comedians.
Of course not all comedians suffer, but high-profile cases such as Robin Williams showed Roney that sometimes comedians aren't getting the help they need, and the stage isn't curing them.
"I came up with the Comedy World Network after seeing that there isn't support for comedians," she said. "These comedians are our treasures. This is truly the hardest type of entertainment. They have a really tough job, and it affects them."
To raise money for the Comedy World Network, CWN is hosting an International Comedy Film Festival in Las Vegas from Nov. 26-Dec. 2.
The event will allow people to screen comedy films, and see stand-up comedy. Comedians can also participate in panel discussions. All the money raised will go back to CWN to help comedians.
"If you can reach out to someone who is an entertainer or comic, then you feel like "I can share this with them"," Hudson said. "They just understand you."
Roney and Hudson say they don't want people to feel sorry for comedians. They say their goal is just to keep these artists on stage, and keep you laughing.
Roney said: "I don't want people to be like "Awww, no.' That's what the support is for."
Hudson agrees.
"I don't want people feeling sorry for comics -- because what we go through, we all go through."
For more information on CWN's event this weekend visit: http://www.cwnfilmfest.com
You can watch Skillz Hudson weekly at the comedy club at the Stratosphere.
