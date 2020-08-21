LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District students will start school on Monday but not every parent has the capability to stay at home with their children during the day. Here's a list of possible day camp options for parents looking for last minute care.
NORTH LAS VEGAS
North Las Vegas announced three education options to help students in the fall semester.
The new Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy opens Monday, August 24. SNUMA is a public-private partnership between local government and microschool providers.
Families who wish to enroll in the school are required to not be enrolled in the Clark County School District (CCSD). As part of the program, students in grades 1-8 will receive live classroom instruction from a teacher blended with online lessons, along with enrichment and extracurricular activities during a "highly-structured" school day.
Class sizes for SNUMA are capped at 18 students per teacher. Students can attend for $2 per day, the city said. Need-based scholarships are available.
LAS VEGAS
Registration opened Wednesday for the Vegas Strong Academy, a K-8 day childcare option offered through the city to provide support for distance learning. The program will be offered Aug. 24, the first day of school for Clark County School District Students, through the end of the fall semester.
The Vegas Strong Academy costs $20 per day, per child, with a $20 registration feed. It will be open Monday-Friday, from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. for school-age kids who would be in kindergarten through eighth grade. A child must be 5 years old by Sept. 30 to be considered kindergarten age.
The Vegas Strong Academy is offered at the following locations:
- Cimarron Rose Community Center, 5591 N. Cimarron Road
- Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road
- Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St.
- East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave.
- East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road
- Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave.
- Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave.
- West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
- Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane
- Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive
Officials said financial aid is available at all locations. Call 702-229-6307 for more information on financial aid.
Registration is available online. Call 702-229-CARE (2273) for more information on the Vegas Strong Academy.
HENDERSON
The City of Henderson is now offering all day camps for students who need a place for distance learning.
Battle Born Kids and Teens camps are available for kids ages 5-14. The program begins on the first day of school, Aug. 24, and is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
The program is available on a first-come, first-served basis at five Henderson recreation centers.
BATTLE BORN KIDS (ages 5-12)
- Black Mountain, 599 Greenway Rd.
- Henderson Multigenerational, 250 S. Green Valley Pkwy.
- Silver Springs, 1951 Silver Springs Pkwy.
- Whitney Ranch, 1575 Galleria Dr.
BATTLE BORN TEENS (ages 11-14)
- Valley View, 500 Harris St.
The program costs $20 a day. More information can be found online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.