LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In an address to students on Wednesday, UNLV President Keith Whitfield said the university would not be holding in-person commencement ceremonies for Spring and Winter 2020 graduates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the school is planning virtual ceremonies for both classes on Dec. 15.
"Dear Students:
Due to the continuing public health risks posed by large gatherings, we, unfortunately, will not be able to hold our traditional in-person commencement ceremony this December. Instead, we will hold virtual ceremonies for spring and winter 2020 graduates in December.
We understand that this news is disappointing for our graduates and your families. Commencement is the most important day in the life of a university and we were looking forward to celebrating in person with you. It is a culmination of your years-long effort to reach an important milestone, an effort that we know has been made more challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The manner in which we celebrate does not diminish your achievement nor its significance, and we will be cheering for you, even from a distance."
Spring 2020 graduates will be honored at 10 a.m. on Dec. 15, with Winter 2020 graduates at 4 p.m.
Details of the virtual events were not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.
In addition, the president said Spring 2021 plans are still being finalized. Enrollment will begin Oct. 19 and registration will take place Nov. 2.
"Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are again aiming for a mix of remote and in-person courses similar to that of the fall 2020 semester," Whitfield wrote.
