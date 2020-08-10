LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV students can get assistance with questions about remote learning through an online webinar this Friday.
Students and parents can submit their questions by Aug. 12 at 5 p.m.
SUBMIT QUESTIONS HERE:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfsg3-K56Up1vayMTeSRbsbZTNz8gzjR798LFf2gduxoV5uGg/viewform
YOU CAN FIND THE FORM TO FILL OUT QUESTIONS ON THE CALENDAR PAGE OF UNLV'S WEBSITE UNDER FRIDAY'S SUBSECTION.
UNLV WEBINAR INFO
Friday, Aug. 14
Topics include:
- Online learning tips
- Technology tips
- Finding virtual and on-campus help
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.