LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) is ranked one of the most diverse universities in the United States.
Data was drawn by U.S. News from each institution's fall 2020 total undergraduate student body, factoring in the total proportion of minority students, leaving out international students, and the overall mix of groups.
The ethnic categories used in calculations are non-Hispanic African American, Hispanic, American Indian, Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian, Asian, non-Hispanic white and multiracial (two or more races). The formula produces a diversity index that ranges from 0 to 1. The closer a school's number is to 1, the more diverse the student population.
UNLV is in a four-way tie with Stanford University, University of Hawaii at Hilo, and the University of San Francisco, all scoring a 0.76.
The second-ranked school was Rutgers University-Newark with a 0.75, followed by a 6-way tie for third including Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, New York University, University of Hawaii-Manoa, and University of Texas at Arlington with a 0.74.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.