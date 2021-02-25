LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds of people have already signed a petition over UNLV's virtual spring commencement ceremony.
Instead of an all-virtual ceremony, the petition suggests offering an person ceremony as well as virtual ceremony, a series of in-person ceremonies, or convert the on-campus field to a COVID-19 compliant graduation ceremony.
Students argue the school is letting soon-to-be graduates down, especially since Nevada is loosening capacity restrictions.
UNLV announced its plans for a virtual commencement earlier this week.
