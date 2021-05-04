LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UNLV Film School is boasting a huge honor: a student sold her film to a film company, a first for the school.
"From the minute I read the script, I knew this was going to be a great story."
UNLV senior Melissa Del Rosario spent years producing the film 'Take Out Girl.' Recently, she sold it to 1091 Pictures, and is the first student at the school to sell a feature film.
"It's been such an honor to find out that I was the first UNLV film student to do this," Del Rosario said.
Making the movie wasn't an easy task for her or her team.
"Over the last three years, I don't think a single one of us had a day off," Del Rosario said. "There were a lot of nights with no sleep trying to go to class and get the movie made but it was definitely worth it."
The movie is based on the story of Hedy Wong, an Asian-American woman who gets into the drug business to help her family's struggling Chinese restaurant.
"I've been honored to say every person that has watched the film has felt something or has been able to take away something from it," Del Rosario said. "Obviously, we're not trying to promote her lifestyle, or say it's right but there's grey space."
Del Rosario said she grew up not seeing Asian-Americans on screen and wanted to use this project to shine a light on the talent -- especially with the recent uptick in violence against them.
"I've had people yell racial slurs at me and there's no reason for it in my opinion. It doesn't make any sense and it should just stop as soon as possible," Del Rosario said. "I feel like everyone can connect with the theme of what you would do for your family, maybe you would look at someone else differently."
While she's the first UNLV student to sell a feature film, Del Rosario said she knows she will not be the last.
"The really good stories will find a way through. You'll find it and you'll make it work no matter what," Del Rosario said.
Del Rosario is working on two more films she plans on submitting to the Academy Awards. 'Take Out Girl' will be available on several platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Prime and Fandango, starting May 18.
