LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 30 support staff at the Clark County School District are on their way to becoming licensed teachers by the start of next school year.
They’re members of the first cohort of the new Paraprofessional Pathway Project at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
According to the university, the program participants are people already working in local schools that need some support to obtain their teaching license.
The program puts them on a fast track to a bachelor’s degree in early childhood development, special education or elementary education.
The goal is to help solve the teaching shortage crisis. A grant will allow the program to take on 100 new paraprofessionals every year.
"We're able to let them stay employed earning their salary, complete our coursework and within a year be a fully licensed teacher," project director at UNLV Kenny Varner said.
Varner said they hear from the school district that they typically need a couple thousand new teachers every year. The several million dollars in grants are targeting the dedicated educators that want to make the next step, but haven’t been able to.
"These folks have a huge advantage. They work with kids all day. They have firsthand experience. We’re able to capitalize on that to accelerate the pace of the program, but we're wrapping that around with the grant with pre and post program support with three years of mentoring," Varner said.
Among the first cohort is Lushawn Threats, known to her students as ‘Ms. T’. She is a teacher aid at Jenkins Elementary School in east Las Vegas.
"My mother worked on the west side of las Vegas as a day care worker for almost thirty years. I also have a brother with intellectual disabilities,” Threats said. “It made me interested in working with kids, but then I started doing Sunday school things at my church, and I knew I was meant to work with kids."
Threats was just starting college and her dreams turned dark when she began to lose her eyesight. She was legally blind from 2002 to 2006. However, she ended up getting cornea surgery in both eyes and in 2014 started at CCSD as a teaching aid.
“It’s time for paraprofessionals and for support staff to be seen,” Ms. T said. “This helps us reach that next level without too much hardship.”
Ms. T expects to have her teaching degree by summer.
"It makes me proud, it really does," Ms. T said. "It makes me feel like I've made my mother proud, because she started a legacy and now I get to take it to the next level."
The application process is open to apply to be in the next cohort.
While it is nice to have 30 more licensed teachers, it's barely a drop in the bucket to solve the under-staffing issues at CCSD. We need closer to 1000 new licensed teachers in the district and then maybe our children will have a chance at gaining a decent education.
