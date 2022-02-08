LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A program at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas is helping people who have experienced the foster system or homelessness build their resumes to join the workforce.
The workshops feature not only lessons by UNLV faculty and professionals from MGM Resorts, but Raiders fullback Alec Ingold as well.
The program is part of UNLV's "Foster Youth Initiative."
They help people age 18 to 24 build resumes and LinkedIn profiles, as well as building up communication and interview skills.
Ingold says he knows from experience how hard it can be to transition from the foster system into adulthood and he helps guide people in the program through the process from his own experience.
"Just trying to give them some tools, resources, life lessons that I've had to deal with at a very personal level, with identity issues..." Ingold said. "How you're able to overcome those obstacles in life."
UNLV says 20% of kids who age out of the foster system will be homeless by age 18 and 50% will be unemployed by age 24.
The UNLV MGM Public Policy Institute's foster youth initiative started January 25th and will go through February 23rd.
- Where: UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs, room 3204
- When: Every Tuesday and Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Feb. 23
For more information about the foster youth initiative, click here.
