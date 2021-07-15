LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV School of Nursing is working to inspire the next generation of healthcare workers.
From July 12-16 and July 19-23, high school students and recent high school graduates can be apart of the college's Nurse Camp.
Coordinator of the camp Minnie Wood said it's an opportunity to catch students early if they have even the slightest interest in the field.
"Nurses are the front line for healthcare in this community and all over the world," Wood said. "The COVID-19 pandemic just emphasized how important the nursing role is. Nursing is an amazing career with a huge variety of different roles."
If you're interested in enrolling or getting your student enrolled, click here.
