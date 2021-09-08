LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Graduates of the Greenspun School of Journalism and Media Studies at University of Nevada, Las Vegas will now be given a direct path to employment.
Students that intern with Rebel Media Group will get hands on experience by working with real clients and learning several skills: client communication, leadership, team collaboration, and more.
“With their combined skill sets, we've serviced dozens of clients across several industries, including internal UNLV partners, television production houses, streaming services, mortgage brokers, and more," said Benjamin Morse, a director at the on-campus agency.
As the agency continues to expand, they are planning to add even more skilled professionals on staff to provide students with a memorable college experience and prepare them for a future career in the marketing field.
For more information about Rebel Media Group, visit its website.
