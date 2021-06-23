LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV is helping its student-athletes following a major NCAA court case.
UNLV Athletics is creating a new program, called "The Vegas Effect." It will teach Rebel athletes how to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities.
"Name, image, and likeness legislation will have an impactful presence within collegiate athletics, and we are eager to launch The Vegas Effect program," UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said. "As we strive to provide the best holistic student-athlete experience possible, this will provide great resources to help our 515 student-athletes navigate their new opportunities."
The program includes a platform providing student-athletes with tools to build and enhance their personal brands, as well as on-campus resources like financial literacy training, tax preparation education and career development services.
The program was developed in anticipation of the NCAA Division I Council approving legislation to allow student-athletes to earn revenue. The new legislation goes into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.