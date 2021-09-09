LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV is considering adding a Vegas Loop stop on campus.
UNLV President Keith Whitfield will make a presentation on the potential stop to the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents on Thursday. UNLV was reportedly contacted by the Boring Company in June 2021 about potentially being included in the Vegas Loop.
Currently, the loop only goes through the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Boring Company has proposed extending the loop to McCarran International Airport, Allegiant Stadium and downtown Las Vegas.
UNLV said potential sites for a station on campus are still being evaluated. Another potential location for consideration is an NSHE-owned lot at Tropicana Avenue east of Koval Lane.
The NSHE meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
