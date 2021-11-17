LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the U.S. winds down military conflicts across the globe, colleges and universities are getting ready for more veterans to enroll. UNLV announced a new partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs to make the transition into college and civilian life easier.
It's called "VITAL," the Veterans Integration to Academic Leadership. UNLV says they've been trying to become a part of the program for years.
The executive director of the Military and Veteran Services Center at UNLV, Ross Bryant, said this would not only provide financial assistance, but it would provide veteran students resources they would normally get at a VA hospital, like therapy, health care programs or counseling.
"It's not lost on anyone that there's 22 veteran suicides a day ... We've had four suicides of veterans on this campus between 2012 and 2017," Bryant said. "If we come across anyone in the community struggling, we are very open to getting resources to that individual right away and this helps us do that."
Bryant said they're hoping to make the transition into college smoother. The program also helps students on CSN's campus.
"Our mission is to help with your individual transition from sort of a Super Bowl team in the military during a war ... to 'What am I gonna do in my next career path?'" Bryant said. "Every veteran, whether you did 25 years like myself or one year ... you have a transition that makes it a challenge."
Bryant says UNLV's student veteran enrollment is growing. The school's six-year graduation rate is about 70%.
