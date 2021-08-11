LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Families in the Las Vegas Valley can send their children to preschool at a reduced or no cost.
The United Way of Southern Nevada is collaborating with the Nevada Department of Education to offer over $4 million in aid for eligible families to use toward preschool.
Nineteen centers with 30 classrooms will be participating in this program.
For eligibility and registration information, click here.
