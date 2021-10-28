UPDATE (AP) — Elected leaders of the fifth-largest school district in the nation fired their chief administrator of Las Vegas-area schools late Thursday during a marathon meeting following weeks of infighting and anger from parents and teachers over coronavirus pandemic regulations.
Clark County School District trustees didn’t specify a reason for their 4-3 vote to end Superintendent Jesus Jara’s contract “for convenience.”
Jara, who was hired in 2018 and received a contract extension last May, moved his face mask aside and offered parting words that alluded to behind-the-scenes conflict with the seven-member board, then got up and left.
As superintendent of the Clark County School District since 2018, my focus has never wavered from working every day to improve the well-being and academic success of our students. While some members of this board seek to run the operations of the District and micromanage and undermine the staff and me, I have been dedicated to protecting the staff from their overreach and interference.
My focus on student well-being and academic improvement has not wavered. Unfortunately, a majority of the trustees did not share that vision and this community and our children will suffer because of it.
- Dr. Jesus Jara
In May, the board voted 4-3 to extend Jara’s contract, ending debate about whether it had already automatically renewed and about Jara’s management style. Trustee Irene Cepeda supported Jara then, but voted to oust him Thursday.
Jara’s firing “for convenience” means he may be entitled to his annual salary of $320,000 until January 2023.
Jara had faced criticism about information his administration provided to the board and state lawmakers, as well as his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents and others have protested mask mandates; diversity and the teaching of critical race theory; and the decision last year to operate with 100% distance education for about a year starting in March 2020.
Jara becomes the sixth schools chief to be removed among the largest seven districts in the country, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. In Florida, Alberto Carvalho remains superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the fourth-largest district in the U.S.
The Las Vegas-based Clark County system has some 315,000 students and 18,000 teachers in 336 schools covering an area the size of New Jersey.
Jara is the third superintendent leaving amid turmoil at key school districts in Nevada.
In Reno, Superintendent Kristen McNeill announced last month she’ll retire at the end of the academic year next June, ending her tenure as the third superintendent to head the Washoe County School District in 10 years. McNeill replaced former Superintendent Traci Davis, whose firing in 2019 led to a $70,000 settlement in a retirement benefits lawsuit.
In Elko, a retired former superintendent took over Aug. 31 as interim district chief after the former top administrator abruptly resigned in June and five of seven school trustees stepped down in August. The district in largely conservative northeast Nevada has seen contentious debate about coronavirus mitigation mask mandates, staff vaccine requirements and COVID-19 testing.
Jara’s removal came after two hours of passionate public comment and contentious debate between trustees in the district’s cramped board meeting room.
The meeting then continued for several more hours, into early Friday morning, with Trustee Katie Williams leaving after refusing multiple requests from board President Linda Cavazos’ to wear a facial covering.
The meeting ended after trustees voted to postpone action on Trustee Lola Brooks’ bid to strip Cavazos of her leadership role.
Brooks, who has criticized Cavazos and voted to support Jara, observed that one thing everyone could agree on was that “this isn’t working.”
An interim replacement for Jara was not immediately identified. Schools and district administrative offices were closed Friday for the Nevada Day state holiday.
FOX5's original report continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees are set to discuss Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara's employment in their next meeting on Oct. 28, according to a meeting agenda posted Friday.
The agenda lists the discussion as "possible action on termination for convenience by the Board of Trustees of the employment agreement with Dr. Jesus Jara."
The discussion was brought by written request of three unnamed trustees.
In May, the board voted 4-3 to extend Jara's employment through Jan. 18, 2023. Trustees Linda P. Cavazos, Danielle Ford and Lisa Guzman voted against.
Ford said she was the trustee who initiated the discussion of Jara's contract. She said he is "not the right leader for the district going forward."
Jara had been on the job since 2018, and his annual salary is $320,000.
The board also is scheduled to consider removing Cavazos as its president.
Ahead of the meeting, Trustee Lola Brooks sent a letter to Cavazos regarding an additional measure to remove Cavazos as president.
"During the pandemic, when I questioned your erratic and micromanaging behavior, which was very clearly outside the scope of your duties in your role, you told me that I suck as a leader and refused to reflect on your own actions or take responsibility for the choices that you, yourself, made," she wrote in part. "You have all the hallmark traits of a board member with no understanding of their role. This is extremely problematic since you’re supposed to be modeling and enforcing appropriate board behavior."
She claimed the board president had used her position to rally principals against the superintendent.
She requested Cavazos either acknowledge her "contributions to this issue" and agree to adhere to board policies, remove herself from presidency or hold the conversation in a public forum.
When asked for comment, Cavazos said she will hold a press briefing on Wednesday.
- Click here to view the meeting agenda for Oct. 28, 2021.
- Click here to read Brooks' letter.
(6) comments
Good to know that they are weeding out the "patriot" repub whackos out of here. One down, three more to go! Say goodbye Katie Williams 😃 'merica! Freedumb!
Chances are they will hire another just like him as a replacement and so nothing changes. That whole system needs to be replaced.
bunch of p edophiles
It's good to know that we can all come together in our dislike of Jara.
Crooks always hire crooks.
I'm guessing they have realized that jara is a crook and he's not the only one.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.