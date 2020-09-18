LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While unemployment continues to plague the country, one local trade school is seeing an increase in student enrollment.
The National Technical Institute is offering 12-week programs to job seekers looking to gain skills in plumbing, electrical and HVAC positions. Every year the demand for trade workers goes up while many other fields are seeing a decline in employees due to technology and A.I. advances.
Many trade work positions have been considered essential throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With the pandemic we have a lot of people out of work people looking to re-educate to re-skill and these trades are the jobs that people continue to work in while we were quarantined so people are coming down to get the skills they need to continue to work always," CFO Ryan Woodward said.
More information on how to get started can be found online at https://www.ntitraining.com/.
