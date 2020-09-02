LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District and 'Connecting Kids' are still working to connect thousands of students with the devices and internet needed for distance learning.
'Connecting Kids' announced Wednesday that it connected its 10,000th family with the internet, but is still working to connect many within CCSD. An additional 11,266 CCSD students expressed a need for a internet or device connection and 52,865 still haven't taken the school district technology survey, so it's unclear how many students still need digital resources.
'Connecting Kids' and CCSD have created a heat map to identify neighborhoods with the lowest response to the survey. The group is now deploying "street teams" to connect with families who may need access.
“Since launching our efforts on Aug. 10, we have been able to provide 10,000 families with a reliable internet connection and that is an amazing feat worth celebrating” Nevada State Board of Education President Elaine Wynn said. “However, we must re-double our efforts to ensure that we reach the 52,865 students that may not have connectivity or a device so that they too can participate in virtual learning. We must continue to all work together as a community until we reach every single student with an expressed need for internet or a device.”
To identify whether your family does or doesn't need a device or internet access, fill out the survey at www.ccsd.net/survey.
