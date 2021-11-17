LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A deeply divided Clark County School District Board of Trustees is preparing to tackle some hot-button topics following the firing of Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.
Jara's legal team responded by demanding $2.7 million, and now board members are preparing to vote on whether to bring an investigator in for Jara's claims of harassment and a hostile work environment.
Some of the district's parents and teacher, however, said Wednesday that they want to see progress made on issues that matter to them.
"What I'm hearing, very consistently from parents, is they want it to be a productive and civil business meeting," said Rebecca Garcia, president of the Nevada Parent Teacher Association.
At Thursday's 5 p.m. board meeting, trustees might select an interim superintendent, or even vote for the chance to reinstate Jara, which will certainly attract spectators. But other items on the docket seem to interest parents even more.
"The anti-racism policy for example," said Garcia. "The school calendar for next year, which may seem like a small thing, but for many parents, they've been waiting for it, so they can plan their activities and their trips."
Leonard Lither is a CCSD teacher who also has children in the district.
"There's a lot of issues CCSD is facing," he said. "I see bullying as a problem that CCSD has been having for some time, and has never tried to address."
Kristan Nigro is in a similar position, as both a teacher and a parent within the district. "We need some really intense leadership right now, we really do," she said.
After Jara's contract was terminated, Irene Cepeda, one of the CCSD trustees who voted him out, appeared to have changed her mind. Thursday's agenda notes that she wanted to discuss bringing him back.
The drama from the school leaders, Nigro worries, is setting a poor example for children.
"The climate in the school, it's definitely different than it has been in the past," Nigro said.
She and Lither, both longtime teachers, said they feel this the most challenging school year yet.
"The staff is really tired, it's really been a hard year this year for teachers," said Lither.
Lither and Nigro said Jara is certainly not the only one with complaints about his work environment; they added that theirs has been impacted tremendously by pandemic-related learning loss.
"Right now, we have so many varying levels of academics, that it's really difficult to hit every single one. And we're talking like fifth grade teachers who are having to go back to live second or third grade reading and math," said Nigro.
Nigro said she is hoping the board prioritizes solutions for urgent needs.
"Why don't we start focusing on important issues that need to be addressed?" said Nigro.
Lither suspects pay is a factor in the labor shortages affecting bus drivers, teachers and substitute teachers. "They can go to Best Buy and get a higher wage than they do at CCSD," she said.
When Nigro needs a day off, she said her students often have to cram into another teacher's classroom, or even go to the library for supervision due to no substitute teachers being available.
"I really really need CCSD to do something about turning the sub license -- and making it go quicker," said Nigro.
Both said they were hopeful important things will get done at Thursday's meeting, which Garcia estimates will be several hours long.
Parents interested in speaking may sign up to speak in-person, when they arrive. Sign up before 2 p.m. on Nov. 18 to be heard. Call 702-799-1072 to get your name on the list. You can also show up in person or email public comment to boardmtgccomments@nv.ccsd.net.
The board members are paid $500 a month, hardly worth the slings and arrows thrown at them by the public constantly.
