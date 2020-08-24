LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some Clark County School District teachers and parents are already experiencing issues with online learning on the first day of school.

Parents and teachers reported that Canvas, CCSD's learning platform, had crashed when they tried to log on Monday morning. 

Most reported a time out error with a "heavy load" of students logging on. Down Detector reported a spike of problems around 7 a.m.

CCSD tweeted about the outage, saying they are aware of the issues and the outage was not exclusive to the school district. CCSD said it is asking for patience as it works to resolve the issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

