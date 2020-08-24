LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some Clark County School District teachers and parents are already experiencing issues with online learning on the first day of school.
Parents and teachers reported that Canvas, CCSD's learning platform, had crashed when they tried to log on Monday morning.
Most reported a time out error with a "heavy load" of students logging on. Down Detector reported a spike of problems around 7 a.m.
CCSD tweeted about the outage, saying they are aware of the issues and the outage was not exclusive to the school district. CCSD said it is asking for patience as it works to resolve the issue.
Important message regarding Canvas: pic.twitter.com/b9HDj83lKk— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) August 24, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.