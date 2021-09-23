LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Clark County School District's Board of Trustees meeting Thursday stretched late into the night. Many teachers wore orange shirts to the meeting demanding change, some even threatening to quit if they don't get it. The biggest issue: health insurance.
Teacher after teacher took to the podium to express the problems they see in CCSD.
“I got a call today from my doctor, from my chiropractor saying I have to pay cash because Teachers Health Trust has not paid them in eight months,” said one teacher.
“You want to ensure that educators have quality healthcare, stop playing games and fund it,” another teach told the board.
Teachers Health Trust, or THT, was $42 million in the red for fiscal year 2021.
There are three options as to what will happen next. Teachers could pay higher monthly premiums, get less benefits, or the district could change health insurance providers altogether.
That will be debated behind closed doors by the Board of Trustees.
Following the conclusion of the meeting, CCSD released the following statement:
Despite the presentation to the Board, the CCEA failed to adequately explain the $42 million THT deficit, or satisfactorily and accurately answer questions about the solvency of the THT.
CCSD teachers deserve an effective, functioning health plan that provides for them and their families. If teachers are worried about their health coverage and whether their health needs will be covered, then they are unfairly burdened by the inadequate coverage purportedly provided under the THT plan. Teachers should not be rejected by health providers because the provider has no confidence that payment will occur for services rendered.
Further burdening teachers and their families with higher contributions for inadequate coverage is unconscionable. The Clark County School District cannot stand by while the Teachers Health Trust burdens teachers with higher expenses for less coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.