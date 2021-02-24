LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As teachers prepare to head back to school, they will need supplies to stock up their classrooms.
That's where The Teacher Exchange comes in. The valley shop helps teachers get the supplies they need without spending an arm and a leg.
This year, teachers are stocking up on other supplies like sanitizer, cleaning wipes and dry erase boards to help with online learning.
"We know about 70% of the students in the Clark County School District are on free and reduced lunches, so we know their families don't have the resources to provide school supplies, and teachers end up making the difference there. They use their own money for school supplies. And obviously financial times we've seen families hurt more than ever, and teachers are asked to pick up the slack," said Kirsten Searer, president of the Public Education Foundation.
The teacher exchange says they are also offering curbside pick-up for anyone who doesn't feel comfortable shopping inside.
For more information, click here.
