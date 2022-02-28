LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Legislative Commission gave the green light on Monday to permanently allow the Clark County School District to lower the bar for substitute teachers.
Now, anyone 18 and older with a high school diploma can apply. It's only while Nevada is in a state of emergency, like the pandemic.
Previously, substitute teachers needed at least 60 college credits or an associate degree or higher.
This was an emergency regulation put in place during the pandemic to address the severe worker shortage in the district, but it expired Nov. 1.
The motion to make it permanent passed unanimously. It's optional for school districts to implement it.
