LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Education is exploring new options when it comes to alleviating staffing shortages across districts.
One proposal would allow districts with more than 9,000 students to request licenses for emergency substitute teachers, who only hold high school diplomas, during a state of emergency.
Clark County School District meets that criteria.
"I understand it's an emergency, but it's just concerning because how much experience do they have?" said Clark County Education president Marie Neisess.
The measure was once a temporary fix that expired in November.
The new proposition would be permanent, allowing CCSD to hire such substitutes during any state of emergency.
Neither previous experience nor a college degree would be required.
"There should be some sort of requirement, stipulations, some sort of background that needs to be taken care of before anybody can just be let into a classroom," said Rebecca Kennard, who has been a teacher with CCSD for seven years.
While the proposal addresses recruitment, she said it does not address retention, something she said the district needs to focus on, before more and more teachers leave.
"We're having struggles getting substitutes for a reason because we're having struggles getting teachers for a reason. Fix the problem - fix the root cause. I don't see if being an end-all, be-all fix," she said.
The regulation has not been adopted yet.
It must pass the legislative commission before it is singed into law.
