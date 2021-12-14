LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — The Nevada State Board of Education is not pleased with the state’s largest school district and has plans to bring the Clark County School District into compliance with a state law they continue to break.
“Unfortunately, it looked like they got steam rolled by their administration,” said Mark Newburn, a member of the state board at a meeting on AB469 compliance Tuesday afternoon.
CCSD trustees approved an agenda item being pushed by Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara to transfer power from schools back to the district.
“I don’t know if it was just the timeline of events or the district put them in a position where they had to act today, which is a time-honored trick of the administration that goes back to when my dad was President of the Board,” Newburn said.
A state law requires CCSD give the majority of control to schools and school principals and that is something that has not happened.
“I don’t know that we can beat you into compliance, but I think that if we work together … I think we can make some traction,” Newburn said.
Given the large size and diversity of the district, the state decided schools know what is best for their students and should have control of the majority of their budgets, at least 85%.
“The 85-15 number is a very critical number because that ensures the large district won’t recentralize. If you start dropping that number down because they say they can’t do it, then you are basically playing into their hands,” said Lindsey Dalley, a member of two school organization teams.
CCSD contended since they handle things like transportation at the district and not the school level, mathematically they need more than 15%.
“We want to try and get as close as we can, do everything we can do figure out what that gap is and then work with everybody to get a solution,” said CCSD Chief Financial Officer Jason Goudie.
The state board now plans to meet with the attorney general’s office to discuss next steps on bringing CCSD into compliance.
