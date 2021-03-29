LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Spring Break has arrived for CCSD families and there are some changes to be aware of this week.
CCSD food distribution sites will be closed for spring break. Meals will only be served March 30 at middle and high school sites from 7-10 a.m.
A full list of those sites can be found online.
Something else families should keep in mind-- there are still resources available for students who need to talk to a counselor.
The CCSD Connection Line is accessible all week. Students can speak to a caring counselor or social worker by calling (702) 799-6632. The line is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in English and Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.