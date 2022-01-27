LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another big meeting for the Clark County School District Board of Trustees on Thursday night as the Nevada State Board of Education discussed intervening in the district to bring them into compliance with a state law they haven't followed since it was passed.
CCSD is out of compliance with Assembly Bill 469, a state law mandating that schools, not the district, hold the majority of control over their own budgets.
“We are moving forward. We are not where we want to be, but we are going to get there,” stated Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.
Some members of the public said they will believe it when they see it.
“It’s kind of just comes across as smoke and mirrors. I don’t understand why it has been so difficult for us to get to a point of compliance with this law. You guys have had several years now,” said Diana Bautista during public comment.
AB 469 was passed by the Nevada Legislature after a push to break up the school district, one of the largest in the country. The compromise was to decentralize, giving more power to the schools to make decision such as the hiring of staff.
Under AB 469, schools are to have 85% of control and the district 15%, numbers the district has never reached.
“It will be nearly impossible to reach the 85%, if not completely impossible without transferring a large cost item like transportation or utilities … We’ve increased allocations to school budgets by almost 25%, so though we have not fully reached this mark we have definitely been making progress all along,” said Kellie Ballard, chief strategy officer for CCSD.
The Nevada State Board of Education discussed hard consequences for the CCSD's noncompliance in recent weeks, including intervening in the district.
There was even discussion of removing CCSD's superintendent and board. In a split vote, 4-3, the board voted to act now, appointing Trustee Lisa Guzman to work directly with the state.
“I want to say thank you, and I hope to bring forward exactly what Trustee Ford said, a bridge between the State Board of Ed and ourselves and be very open and transparent about everything,” Guzman said after the vote.
In other items of note at the meeting, teachers said they had not yet received their promised COVID-19 retention bonuses from the district and Teachers Health Trust, the health insurance provider for teachers, gave an update on their overhaul reporting a positive finical performance in December for the first time in years.
