LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With one month left until the first day of school, the Southern Nevada Health District is hosting vaccine clinics for kids going back to the classroom.
Starting Monday, July 12, the Southern Nevada Health District will host a clinic for Kindergartners and 7th-graders to get their mandatory school vaccines. The first 500 students will also receive a free backpack stuffed with school supplies.
The Clark County School District requires students to be vaccinated for chickenpox (varicella), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, polio, tetanus-diptheria-pertussis (DTaP and Tdap), quadrivalent meningitis, and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR).
If your family would like to attend one of the clinics, there are four locations to choose from:
- Main Public Health Center; 208 S. Decatur Blvd
- East Las Vegas Public Health Center; 570 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite D1
- Henderson Clinic; 2020 E. Horizon Dr., Suites A & C
- Mesquite Public Health Center; 830 Hafen Lane
All Health District immunization clinics are available by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (702) 759-0850.
For more information, visit the health district's Back-to-School Vaccine Page.
