LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wave two of back-to-classroom learning started Monday in Clark County.
Students from grades six, nine and 12 were welcomed back to their respective campuses under the reopening plans unveiled earlier this year by the school district.
At Liberty High School, that meant about 700 students showed up classes for the first time in more than a year as part of cohort "A."
“There was such an energy, such a buzz. It was pretty inspiring to feel,” said principal Derek Bellow.
Later this week, about 600 students will show up for cohort "B" at Liberty High School.
Bellow said combining the cohorts means about a third of his student population will be back on campus. In-classroom learning is still not what it was before the pandemic, he said, but it’s a step in the right direction.
Many students' parents opted for their kids to remain in distance learning for the remainder of the school year.
The next wave of students returning to in-classroom learning will be April 6 for grades seven, eight, 10 and 11. Also on April 6, prekindergarten through grade five will return to five days a week for face to face learning.
