LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County stepped in to help parents with childcare amid widespread distance learning for the fall semester.
The county selected more than a dozen community centers around the valley to use for their “school days” program.
“For the most part, I think things have been going pretty smooth,” Desert Breeze Community Center's Russel Thompson said. “There were some glitches for some of the online portions of classes.”
Most, but not all, of the students at Desert Breeze Monday were CCSD public school students, so many of the kids did struggle to get connected after Canvas connectivity issues in the morning.
The staff helped kids troubleshoot some technical issues. Because most of the day was spent in a classroom setting students were able to pair up with other kids to work on some assignments.
“We have about six to seven hours of the day where the participants of the school days program will actually login with their teachers,” Thompson said. “It is basically like a virtual classroom.”
Thompson explained that the goal of the program was for it to feel like school to the students. This meant children were able to tackle school work and blow off some steam through physical activities.
“Whether that’s us playing kickball, or we'll play whiffle-ball, do arts and crafts projects, open gym time - things like that,” Thompson said. “This way the kids are moving and going during the rest of their day.”
Organizers said giving families an option for affordable childcare is a godsend for many families in a tough spot this semester.
“We’ve had many of our patrons be extremely thankful for this, because there are families who may work more than one or two jobs in a week,” Thompson said.
Rates are $100 per week at all of the county locations and spots are first-come, first-serve.
