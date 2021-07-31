LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District goes back in session in just over a week, but one less thing parents have to worry about this year is paying for students' meals.
A CCSD dietitian said districtwide, school breakfasts and lunches will be free for all students. The Biden-Harris administration recently extended universal free meals into next year.
"The USDA has granted us, the state, waivers, so now every single student will get a no-cost breakfast and lunch for the whole entire year," said Christina Saheb, registered dietitian with CCSD. "The majority of students that are coming and eating in-person will be eating either in the classroom or in the cafeteria."
For the nearly 12,000 district students whose parents have elected to keep them in distance education, CCSD will continue providing a meal drop-off service on Wednesdays and Fridays at select school sites, but refer to your child's school for details.
