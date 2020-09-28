LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Social security numbers, grades and other private information from Clark County School District was released online after the district refused to pay a hacker ransom, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
According to Brett Callow, a cybersecurity expert who spoke to WSJ, the hacker posted a warning to CCSD on Sept. 14 by uploading stolen files to a hacking website. Some of the files reportedly included employee social security numbers and retirement paperwork, and student birthdates, addresses and grades, Callow told WSJ.
Callow confirmed to FOX5 via email that the hacker had posted all data reportedly stolen from CCSD. It wasn't immediately clear how much data had been posted.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) told WSJ that it does not recommend paying ransom for data breaches, saying that the payment "emboldens hackers to target other organizations." According to WSJ, some school districts were attacked similarly and paid the ransom to keep the data from being published.
On Aug. 27, CCSD said the district was the subject of a ransomware attack, but didn't say what systems were impacted.
The investigation determined that certain current and former employee information may have been accessed or acquired by the unauthorized actor, a statement from CCSD said at the time. As a result, "out of an abundance of caution, CCSD is notifying individuals, including certain current and former employees, of this incident whose name and Social Security numbers were present in the affected systems at the time of the incident."
CCSD officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back with updates.
(1) comment
Geez, and these are the people educating the children. So incompetent in everything.
