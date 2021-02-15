LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The head of Clark County's largest teacher union says her members want to go back to school, but only if it happens safely.
Educators rallied during the annual Red for Ed Day at the Grant Sawyer Building in downtown Las Vegas. They're demanding lawmakers rethink $156 million in funding cuts over the next two years.
They say slashing the education budget means more overcrowded classrooms and cuts in important services.
Teachers say the legislature needs to work on a consistent funding stream, like a tax on mining, to make sure their children's classroom are safe and healthy.
The union says it may be too soon to send teachers back to the classroom.
"More and more people are getting vaccinated. But even the ones vaccinated on the early end are going to be barely vaccinated by march 1 or not quite there.. They should have timed for everyone have both doses before we asked everybody to be back in the buildings with other people,” said Carmen Andrews, vice president of the National Education Association of Southern Nevada.
Hybrid learning begins for prekindergarten through third grade in the Clark County School District on March 1.
