LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold joined players from across the National Football League in donating to help youth and families this winter.
Through the Raiders Foundation and the national nonprofit Beyond the Basics, Inc., Ingold donated classroom supplies, books, clothing, toys, games, diapers and wipes for the students and teachers at the Strong Start Academy at Lorenzi in Las Vegas. In addition, Ingold provided a catered lunch to teachers and support staff to show his appreciation.
Ingold, the Raiders’ 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, was involved in a similar event last year when he co-hosted a virtual meet-and-greet with families from Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada and Nevada Partners to offer encouragement and brighten spirits.
