LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local school just got an exciting addition.
A fully functioning ambulance to give hands on training to students in their EMT program. It was unveiled Tuesday at the Pinecrest academy Sloan campus.
The school's EMT instructors shared how it will help students who are looking to get into the medical field.
"We talked about it and I said, 'Wouldn’t it be great if they could have access to an ambulance that they could have full access to inside and out?'" said Pinecrest EMT instructor Ted Milano. "Not just an ambulance from a neighboring company, but that belongs to them they can physically work in and out of."
Ninth and 10th grade students in the school’s EMT program will have full access to the ambulance under the direction of a certified EMT program instructor.
The school says in light of the current pandemic a lot of students are interested in going into the medical field.
Pinecrest staff said they want to be ready to train the next generation of first responders, nurses and doctors.
"Personally, I wanted to get into the volunteer program because I always wanted to help out in my community, and once I saw the opportunity to get into a medical program I took it," said ninth grade student Launa Cook. "Honestly, with online school, I never thought it would be very hands on like this and I think it would be awesome to learn it physically and not just from a text book."
