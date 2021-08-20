LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Standing on the corner in front of Frank Lamping Elementary School, parents and teacher raised signs and demanded answers from the school district.
The entire elementary school was sent home to distance learn after just one full week of school. Lamping Elementary has multiple COVID-19 cases that forced the return to distance learning for two weeks, according to the principal.
"Explaining that to my kids is just so hard and I can't give them the right answers because I don't know the right answers," Lamping Elementary parent Sterling Connell said.
"We are devastated our kids are devastated. We come for a week we get shut down for two weeks and we need it to stop," parent of two at Lamping Elementary Katherine Rigge said.
The parents said they love their school administrators and staff and their anger is towards the Clark County School District and Southern Nevada Health District.
The 20 or so parents that protested the district decision said it is not about politics. They want clear answers on why the entire school was switched to distance learning.
"If all of us knew why it was happening and when it was going to happen we'd be able to adjust," Rigge said.
The district has not announced a set criteria for what will transition a school back to distance learning, and said it is dealt with on a case by case basis with the safety of students and staff top of mind.
"Shutting down a school in my opinion has to be an absolute last resort," teacher and parent Jeff Rapp said.
Rapp teaches second grade at Lamping Elementary and has two children that attend the school. He was one of several teachers at Friday’s demonstration.
"COVID is real. COVID is deadly, and I also know we can't just look at physical health we have to also look at child’s emotional health, their social development and their academic wellbeing," Rapp said.
Some parents FOX5 spoke with after the schools announcement Monday trusted the decision.
"You roll with the punches,” parent Ashlee Vaness said. “You can do anything for 10 days."
"I remember a year and a half ago this was going to be two weeks,” Rapp said. “Here we are doing this again and again, and I would ask parents out there what's protecting your school?"
"We just want a choice …I know it’s a difficult decision. I just would love it if there could be a liaison or a parent or staff where we could come together," Connell said.
Students are expected to return to campus on Aug. 30.
