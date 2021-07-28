LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rising COVID-19 cases and latest new mask requirement has some parents now considering distance learning, according to a Clark County School District board leader.
As of Wednesday, just 12 CCSD schools offer online classes full time.
"We have some things that are shifting, as you all know. It used to be like month by month, week by week. And now, it's kind of like day by day, hour by hour," said Linda P. Cavazos, president of the CCSD Board of Trustees.
As of June 21, 11,853 students had registered for full-time distance education districtwide. The month prior, families were asked to elect their preference, in-person or distance education.
"It was back in May, and I will say that quite honestly our numbers, our COVID numbers, were much lower then. And people were excited, and teachers alike, and support professionals and the community, excited to have kids come back in person. And so it was overwhelming in favor of in person learning," Cavazos said.
But the district is telling parents that it's too late for them to change their student from in-person learning to distance due to staffing constraints.
Families aren't without options. Cavazos said they are seeing increased interest in Nevada Learning Academy, a tuition-free public online schooling option.
"And it's a great school," Cavazos said.
It recently expanded to grades K-12, but has been part of CCSD for almost a decade.
"I myself have received quite a few emails asking about that, you know, what the process is," Cavazos said of the academy option. "It was formerly, for many years, just middle school and high school, and now it's K-12."
A local teacher agreed that it is a good school, especially because it contains teachers who were hired specifically to teach virtually.
"They have to have a certain level of tech savviness to be able to get those jobs," said Vicki Kreidel, an elementary teacher who also leads National Education Association of Southern Nevada teachers union. "If you wanted to be sure your child was safe, I think it would be a good option."
Cavazos said the online academy is still accepting enrollment. She said she wasn't immediately concerned about high enrollment.
"... I think with so many things just changing yesterday with the memo that went out from us, and then the governor's directive, I think it's something where it's going to be like constant reassessment," Cavazos said. "Our goal is to bring our kids back in person, keep our schools open, and hopefully, we want to turn those numbers around. We want to see the vaccination numbers go up and we want to see the COVID numbers go down."
Covazos advised parents who are interested in reentering full-time distance education through their schools to let their child's principal know.
Click here to learn more about Nevada Learning Academy.
