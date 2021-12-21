LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A requirement for Nevada System of Higher Education students to be vaccinated is being lifted immediately after an item failed to pass in the Interim Legislative Commission.
The meeting on Tuesday failed to pass item R069-21, "effectively eliminating the legal basis for student vaccines to be a requirement for registration for classes at NSHE’s institutions," NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose wrote in a memo.
"Following the direction of the Legislative Commission, any student registration hold based on not having a COVID-19 vaccine must be lifted immediately," she wrote.
The memo asks school leaders to share the information with their student affairs professionals to "take swift action."
The NSHE employee vaccine mandate remains in place, as well as the state mask mandate for students and workers.
"Although the vaccine regulation is now expired, we still strongly encourage those who are unvaccinated to seek medical advice and make plans to get vaccinated," Rose wrote.
The NSHE requirement had been unanimously adopted by the State Board of Health in August.
NSHE includes Great Basin College, Nevada State College, University of Nevada Las Vegas, University of Nevada Reno, College of Southern Nevada, Truckee Meadows Community College, Desert Research Institute and Western Nevada College.
The meeting on Tuesday also resulted in the failure to pass a requirement for Nevada staff, employees and contractors to be vaccinated. It had applied to Nevada Department of Collections and Department of Health and Human Services staff.
Both measures had been previously signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak.
"The State will continue to work with DHHS and NDOC to ensure consistent operations while also supporting NSHE institutions as they prepare for a safe spring semester," said a press release from Sisolak's office.
