LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas city leaders are now pushing the Clark County School District to allow the return of school sports immediately.
North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, City Manager Ryann Juden and Police Chief Pamela Ojeda plan to hold a news conference Wednesday morning making the argument that kids need to be allowed to play school sports now.
The leaders maintain while some families can afford private club sports, for kids in less affluent areas, sports may be their only way into college and depriving them the opportunity to play is unfair.
In the last month since CCSD announced the cancellation of spring sports there have been multiple roadside protests. Chaparral High School baseball player Rodney Alger made a sign that said, “Stop playing politics with my future.”
“I was pretty sure I was pretty good, and I thought I could maybe get a scholarship for this so I could go to college,” Alger said.
In most other states, kids are competing in school sports right now. In Nevada, the other 16 districts are back in action.
Leaders in North Las Vegas are banding together to fight for children who cannot afford to participate in club sports or on traveling teams potentially missing out on life-changing opportunities. They argue these children are being punished for adult's failure to act.
“The benefits are immeasurable especially in places like North Las Vegas where you have kids who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to earn scholarships,” shared Johnny Isola, Head Coach of Legacy High Football. Isola has seen hundreds of players earn scholarships.
“We've been anywhere between six to ten, with an average of about eight a year that come off out team,” Isola stated. That is just one team at one high school in one year. The coach argues high school sports shape countless students’ futures.
“Without sports you take away so much opportunity,” Isola contended.
Isola believes keeping student athletes off the field is holding them back in life.
Fox 5 will have full coverage of Wednesday’s news conference.
