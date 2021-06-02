LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new proposed charter school would focus on mental health and social-emotional learning for marginalized communities in North Las Vegas.
The Village Schools Organization is currently enrolling 7th and 8th grade students for The Village High School, serving 9th through 12th graders. The school is set to open in Fall 2022, though school administrators said there isn't a set location for the school yet.
The school would service North Las Vegas students in zip codes 89030, 89031, 89032, and 89081. The Nevada Charter Authority identified those zip codes as areas of need.
TVHS representatives said the school aims to be a safe space for marginalized students. Those groups include, but aren't limited to low-income, LGBTQ, English and Second Language and bullied students.
Those interested in attending can find more information on TVHS's website.
Way to set them up for failure. Give them focus in math and science. Computer and technology for the new age we are in....Not safe spaces, telling them there are 43 genders, and that their feelings are greater then facts.
