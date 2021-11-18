LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new education course is helping prepare workers in the cannabis industry for Nevada's new frontier of cannabis lounges.
University of Nevada, Reno has enrolled dozens of students across the state for its new cannabis education program.
There are four tracks to the education program, and each lasts six months and provides a certificate in Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine, Cannabis Law and Policy, the Business of Cannabis, and Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture.
"Nevada's cannabis market is growing exceptionally fast. It's creating a need for high quality, well-trained people to service these businesses," said Max Simon of Green Flower.
The state legislature gave the greenlight to cannabis lounges this year with launches in mid-2022. According to the Cannabis Compliance Board, there are 16,000 employees licensed to work in the industry in Nevada. That number is expected to grow by hundreds to thousands, as dozens of retail establishments have expressed interest in creating a cannabis lounge.
"Cannabis is remarkably complex. That's one of the ways the training really helps, prepares people to be good stewards of cannabis service and support. Cannabis is a highly regulated industry," Simon said.
Registration for this cohort is open through Nov. 19. Veterans get a discount. For more information, click here.
