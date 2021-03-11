LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada PTA has launched its 2021 State of Education Survey to help parents share feedback about Nevada schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey encourages parents of students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade to share their experiences, as well as school employees including administration, support staff, and educators.
“With the start of the 81st Nevada Legislature, we are asking for feedback to help us share with legislators the true impact of the COVID pandemic on our Nevada families,” said Rebecca Garcia, President of Nevada PTA. “The last twelve months have been some of the hardest for our students, families and educators, and we want to ensure that their voices are heard by lawmakers during this legislative session.”
The Nevada PTA 2021 State of Education Survey will be available until midnight on March 15.
SURVEY: http://bit.ly/NVPTA-2021-Survey
