LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead announced the launch of Battle Born Education Heroes, a new program aimed at acknowledging teachers and educators throughout the state.
Throughout the school year, Cano Burkhead and community partners will review submissions for a Battle Born Education Hero and select someone who displays what it means to be an educator, excels in the classroom or school, and/or has demonstrated a noteworthy ability to bring the best out of students.
Cano Burkhead will present a certificate to each Battle Born Education Hero as a token of her gratitude for everything that person does for students in Nevada.
To nominate someone, visit the Battle Born Education Hero page at https://ltgov.nv.gov/.
