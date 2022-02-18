LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada ranks second-to-last in educated states in the U.S. according to a new study.
The study conducted by Scholaroo looked at educational attainment and school quality. Nevada ranked 49 out of the 50 states. Only Oklahoma was ranked lower.
Nevada took last place for ACT scores and the lowest share of doctorate program graduates.
Here are other categories in which Nevada ranked in the bottom five:
- No. 50 for low ACT scores
- No. 47 in lowest share of top universities
- No. 47 in lowest literacy rate
- No. 47 in lowest numeracy rate
- No. 49 lowest share of college graduates
- No. 48 lowest share of master program graduates
- No. 50 lowest share of doctorate program graduates
(2) comments
Combine unionized teachers and Mexican students and this is what you get.
Embarrassing
