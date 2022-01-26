LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Typically, substitute teachers need at least 60 college credits, or an associate degree or higher, to get a license to work as a substitute for Clark County School District.
Now, emergency subs may soon be coming back to the district, and all they would need is a high school diploma.
The Nevada Department of Education told FOX5 on Wednesday that a state committee is "working to codify a permanent regulation allowing Clark and Washoe counties to hire emergency substitutes on an ongoing basis during states of emergency."
The Commission on Professional Standards is considering adoption of this permanent regulation at their meeting scheduled for February 24. If adopted by them, the next step would be adoption by the State Board of Education and then the Legislative Commission.
It's a topic that was brought up by a community member during CCSD's Jan. 13 board meeting.
"Please reinstate the high school diploma requirement. Now more than ever substitute teachers are needed," said one woman who testified in front of the Board of Trustees. "For people like me, students who just almost meet that 60 credit sub requirement, this was great news."
But the community has also recently expressed mixed feelings about the emergency licensure.
"It is sad to me that we get to the point of, 'How do we get a person in that room?' We need to make sure people are learning," said Rebecca Garcia, Nevada PTA president.
This emergency regulation isn't new. In fact, the state put it into effect for CCSD on two occasions in the last year alone, once in the winter, then again the fall. However, it expired Nov. 1, and its future became unclear.
"NDE partnered with Governor [Steve] Sisolak to establish the emergency regulation and this was extended by a temporary regulation adopted by the Commission on Professional Standards that expired on November 1, 2021. Both regulatory avenues have a limited duration and are non-renewable, which is why NDE is seeking a permanent regulation," said Allegra Demerjian, Public Information Officer for the Nevada Department of Education.
How effective was the program in helping the staff shortage?
Two CCSD trustees we spoke to Wednesday said they were not given stats on the success rate, or how many sub positions were filled by it.
Inside school buildings, two elementary school principals we spoke to said the emergency sub option didn't exactly help, or even impact, them. One of those schools, Woolley Elementary, has recently been feeling the acute effects of the staff shortage, as we reported.
Mark Wilson, a teacher at Woolley told FOX5 Wednesday, "We didn't suddenly get this glut of new substitutes of people just rushing in here, saying, 'Oh good thing you waived the college credit requirement! Here I am!'"
He continued, "The real reason we can't hire substitutes is not because they don't have college credits. It's because it takes three to four months at least to hire someone; they have to go through a background check, which is a good thing you don't want to hire bad people, but it takes three to four months to go through a background check. And it's for a job that only pays the equivalent of $15 an hour. You can get a job at Home Depot the next week for those kinds of dollars."
The Nevada Parents' and Teachers' Association President said she has heard this too, from local parents.
"I've just heard ongoing challenges with the length of time it takes to be a substitute," said Rebecca Garcia, president of the Nevada PTA. "In many cases I know people who started the application process, and never actually became a substitute, because they found other jobs much faster."
As far as numbers go, the best the state department said they could do, was this: "Through analyzing trends over the past three years we can reasonably surmise that approximately 600 emergency substitutes were hired by Clark and Washoe as a result of the emergency and temporary regulations."
FOX5 reached out to Washoe County School District to learn whether they're keen on what percentage of that pie they are, but they did not immediately respond.
The state committee's meeting to consider readopting the emergency substitute regulation is set for Feb. 24.
