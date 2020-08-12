LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple groups are teaming up to launch a new initiative aimed at giving students access to internet and learning devices ahead of the new school year.
The Nevada COVID-19 Task Force, led by Chair Jim Murren, the Elaine Wynn Foundation, Communities In Schools and The Public Education Foundation announced Wednesday the launch of "Connecting Kids." The initiative looks to ensure that all students have equal access to virtual learning ahead of the school year.
“Every child deserves equal access to virtual learning and as a state it is crucial that we all band together to eliminate the technology gap among students who do not have access to a computer or internet connection,” Nevada State Board of Education President Elaine Wynn said in a statement. “With the support of every segment of our communities, we can achieve this goal and ensure that every student across the entire state of Nevada is online and connected to their school.”
The group will focus on Clark County School District before expanding to all school districts across the state. CCSD created a technology-focused survey in order to understand what's needed for the 312,000 students in the district.
The Family Support Center also partnered with Cox Communications and CCSD to connect every qualified student with internet access. The Family Support Center has English and Spanish-speaking operators from Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. starting Tuesday, and can be reached at 1-888-616-2476.
Families in other school districts encourage to contact school administrators or visit ConnectingKidsNV.org for more information on virtual learning access.
